Large wave overturned whale-watching vessel, killing six: TSB...

The Transportation Safety Board says a large, breaking wave hit a whale-watching vessel off British Columbia's coast in October 2015, overturning the boat and dumping passengers and crew into the water. The board makes three recommendations after the fatal capsizing, including that all commercial passenger vessels operating beyond sheltered waters carry emergency radio beacons that indicate their positions.

Chicago, IL

