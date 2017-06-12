Large wave overturned whale-watching vessel, killing six: TSB...
The Transportation Safety Board says a large, breaking wave hit a whale-watching vessel off British Columbia's coast in October 2015, overturning the boat and dumping passengers and crew into the water. The board makes three recommendations after the fatal capsizing, including that all commercial passenger vessels operating beyond sheltered waters carry emergency radio beacons that indicate their positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|5 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|2
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|15 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|15 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina...
|17 hr
|No wonder
|1
|Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis...
|17 hr
|was this done
|1
|Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural res...
|17 hr
|was this done
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|18 hr
|WHITE GERMICIDE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC