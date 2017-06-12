Kevin Loring to lead National Arts Ce...

Kevin Loring to lead National Arts Centre's new indigenous theatre department

Read more: The Daily Courier

Award-winning Canadian playwright, actor and educator Kevin Loring has been named the first-ever artistic director of indigenous theatre at the National Arts Centre. The new department's inaugural season in 2019 and 2020 will coincide with a major milestone for the NAC: the 50th anniversary of the Ottawa-based performing arts centre.

Chicago, IL

