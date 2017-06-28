Iqaluit prepares for royal visit by P...

Iqaluit prepares for royal visit by Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

IQALUIT, Nunavut _ The City of Iqaluit is gearing up for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are expected to land Thursday from the U.K. on a Canadian Forces Airbus. The couple is set to begin their royal tour in the capital of Nunavut _ the 18th visit to Canada for Prince Charles and the fourth for his wife Camilla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A very social Trudeau ducks the accountability ... 1 hr 1 2 watch 1
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 7 hr Sorrow 2
News Happy birthday 10 hr Jonny Two Shirts 6
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model 19 hr Gourd Steaves Bus... 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 19 hr omega 24
News MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09) Tue ask him Canada Day 16
News What men can do to help eliminate street harass... Tue Albert 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC