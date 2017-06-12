Incidents targeting Muslims drove ris...

Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate crimes in 2015: StatsCan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

An increase in incidents targeting the Muslim population drove a five per cent rise in hate crimes in 2015, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday. Hate crimes targeting Muslims rose from 99 incidents in 2014 to 159 incidents in 2015, the agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 8 hr Finisher 16
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 19 hr same needed here 54
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sun White Genocide 4
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Jun 10 The Clown Persecutor 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC