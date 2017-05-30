Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Calgary. Sen. Murray Sinclair, who was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the upper chamber in 2016, spent six years documenting the dark legacy of Canada's residential schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|2 hr
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|2 hr
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|2 hr
|they lead not muc...
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|2 hr
|sure as
|1
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|4 hr
|eradication the o...
|4
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Sun
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC