History's half-man: How a top public servant was snubbed in this famous Canadian photo

The Citizen asked Randy Boswell, a longtime Ottawa journalist and Carleton University professor, to reconstruct life in the capital on the day Canada was born. The history specialist dug into archives and old newspapers, unearthing a series of long-overlooked stories that shed fresh light on Confederation's first 24 hours and some of the people whose lives were touched by the events of that landmark day 150 years ago.

