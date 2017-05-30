Health Canada approves three safe inj...

Health Canada approves three safe injection sites in Toronto

Health Minister Jane Philpott says necessary exemptions from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act have been granted for the clinics to operate. They are to be located at Toronto Public Health's The Works, the Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre, and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

Chicago, IL

