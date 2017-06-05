Hamilton author Gary Barwin wins Leac...

Hamilton author Gary Barwin wins Leacock Medal for Humour for 'Yiddish for Pirates'

The acclaimed novel was also a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Scotiabank Giller Prize last year. "Yiddish for Pirates" is set in the years around 1492, and tells the story of a boy who leaves home to join a ship's crew where he meets a polyglot parrot who becomes his near-constant companion.

