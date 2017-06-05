Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration'...

Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among security agencies ahead...

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says there will be "seamless collaboration" among security and intelligence agencies across the country in preparation for events around Canada Day. Goodale says municipal and provincial police forces will be involved in security measures along with the RCMP, and that officials will do everything possible to keep Canadians safe.

