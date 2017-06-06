'Fubar' TV series among additions to City 2017/18 schedule
A TV series based on the Canadian cult-hit mockumentary "Fubar" is among the new shows headed to City next season. Rogers Media unveiled City's 2017/18 prime-time schedule on Tuesday and it includes "Fubar: The Age of the Computer."
