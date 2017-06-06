'Fubar' TV series among additions to ...

'Fubar' TV series among additions to City 2017/18 schedule

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A TV series based on the Canadian cult-hit mockumentary "Fubar" is among the new shows headed to City next season. Rogers Media unveiled City's 2017/18 prime-time schedule on Tuesday and it includes "Fubar: The Age of the Computer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Canada most people don't see 7 hr Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 8 hr Mother Nature 1
News Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R... 8 hr others know so learn 1
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 21 hr UK rule eh 3
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC