Frequency allocation to make room for...

Frequency allocation to make room for wireless means some TV stations must move

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cape Breton Post

Years after TV stations in Canada's larger cities were required to switch from analog to digital transmission, many broadcast towers that serve smaller areas continue to pump out signals that black-and-white sets made in the 1950s can still pick up. But the number of those stations appears set to shrink following a federal government decision to clear a large portion of the ultra high frequency band for wireless users, and, because of cost, some of those towers will be going dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... 50 min moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... 51 min moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... 54 min they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... 57 min sure as 1
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 2 hr eradication the o... 4
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 16 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Sun sad 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC