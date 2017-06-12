Food costs, fuel availability both concerns for cut-off community of Churchill
The company that runs the major store in Churchill, Man., says the cost of some food could end up doubling if the suspension of rail service to the community continues much longer. Omnitrax, the owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line to Churchill, has said flooding damage to the track is so severe that service - the main access to the community - is suspended until at least the winter and possibly next spring.
