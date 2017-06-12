Five-year-old P.E.I. girl injured when wind gust carries trampoline 40 metres
A five-year-old Prince Edward Island girl is in hospital after a trampoline she was playing on was carried about 40 metres by a gust of wind and landed on top of her. Ella Hurry was jumping on a trampoline in Wheatley River, P.E.I., when high winds carried the trampoline across the yard, tearing a clothesline off a pole and landing on her.
