Five Eyes spies, ministers to discuss digital terror tactics at Ottawa meeting
The ability of terrorists to shield their communications from police and spies will be a focus for the Five Eyes intelligence alliance at a closed-door meeting in Ottawa this month. Public security ministers and attorneys general from Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand will gather with their intelligence officials for highly sensitive talks during the last week of June.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|4 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|4 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina...
|6 hr
|No wonder
|1
|Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis...
|6 hr
|was this done
|1
|Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural res...
|6 hr
|was this done
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|6 hr
|WHITE GERMICIDE
|5
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|19 hr
|Finisher
|16
