Father describes finding son's body at Alberta triple-murder trial

The father of an Alberta man who was killed almost two years ago described in court Monday finding his son's lifeless body and his two-year-old granddaughter missing. Derek Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, as well as in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

