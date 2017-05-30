Experts dig up Covenanter tank in English vineyard, a rare piece of Canada's D-Day history
The Canadian Second World War tank unearthed recently at a vineyard south of London, where Canadian infantry soldiers used the vehicle to train for the D-Day invasion, then buried it as they left for France. German technological advances and a fickle engine rendered the awkwardly named model obsolete months after it first left an English factory, and none of the 1,700 vehicles built ever actually fired a shot in anger.
