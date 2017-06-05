Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at o...

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

For sale: A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America. The almost 7,000-square-foot house, cut into five currently vacant apartments, is on a lot of less than a quarter-acre that, along with the building itself, straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... 11 hr The Clown Persecutor 3
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri WHITE DOPERS GO HOME 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Thu Dad 11,112
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Jun 6 Sure Sire 4
News The Canada most people don't see Jun 6 Richard J Jordan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC