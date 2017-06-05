Edmonton man accused of assaulting re...

Edmonton man accused of assaulting reporter fined for uttering threats

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A man accused of assaulting a reporter during a rally at the Alberta legislature has been fined after pleading guilty to uttering threats. In a video released by The Rebel, Reid is seen attempting to interview Bews at the rally, which was held in support of U.S. protesters opposed to the presidency of Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Canada most people don't see 7 hr Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 8 hr Mother Nature 1
News Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R... 8 hr others know so learn 1
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 21 hr UK rule eh 3
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC