Driver charged in death of London Free Press carrier to be sentenced

A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunk driving crash is expected to learn his fate on Thursday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jinghao Zhou, a Chinese national, who pleaded guilty last month to impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision last November that claimed the life of Gloria Chivers, 60. The agreed-upon statement of facts shows that at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, Zhou was driving a rented 2017 Dodge Durango and ran a red light, hitting Chivers' 2005 Pontiac Sunfire - which was stopped at the red light in the left-hand turn lane.

