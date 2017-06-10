Driver charged in death of London Free Press carrier to be sentenced
A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunk driving crash is expected to learn his fate on Thursday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jinghao Zhou, a Chinese national, who pleaded guilty last month to impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision last November that claimed the life of Gloria Chivers, 60. The agreed-upon statement of facts shows that at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, Zhou was driving a rented 2017 Dodge Durango and ran a red light, hitting Chivers' 2005 Pontiac Sunfire - which was stopped at the red light in the left-hand turn lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|1 hr
|King of Kapyon
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|22 hr
|Trumpenstein bank...
|34
|Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ...
|Wed
|Mate
|1
|Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl...
|Wed
|highlights
|1
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|Halton, Peel Catholic boards receive funds for ...
|Tue
|what about closures
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC