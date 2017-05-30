Doctors providing medically assisted death gather for first national meeting
Dr. Jonathan Reggler, a family physician in the Vancouver Island community of Courtenay, said he has helped about a dozen people die since last June. Doctors who provide assisted death are meeting for the first time since the service became legal in Canada to discuss how some eligible patients are not getting the help they need to end their lives because of confusion over one phrase in the right-to-die law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|12 hr
|Chug Norris - LIB...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Fri
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Thu
|Moldy Masters
|1
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Thu
|more
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Ivanka Trump brands
|3
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|May 30
|Andrew Sheer Luck
|2
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC