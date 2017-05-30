Discord over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion rattles Canada's political landscape
That contract would see the company give British Columbia annual amounts for 20 years to fund environmental projects in exchange for provincial approval of the pipeline. The Premier's critics called it a shakedown, saying it was unprecedented for a company to pay a provincial government for crossing its territory to deliver goods to market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|12 hr
|Chug Norris - LIB...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Fri
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Thu
|Moldy Masters
|1
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Thu
|more
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Ivanka Trump brands
|3
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|May 30
|Andrew Sheer Luck
|2
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC