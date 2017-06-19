Details of upcoming royal visit by Pr...

Details of upcoming royal visit by Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall released

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The federal government has released a detailed itinerary for the upcoming royal visit by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Canada's north, eastern Ontario and the National Capital Region for Canada Day festivities. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will begin their brief tour on June 29 in Nunavut where they will meet with Iqaluit residents who are working to preserve and promote Inuit language and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15) 2 hr Dementia mental c... 8
News 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d... 3 hr less hope now 1
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Jun 16 Cusps 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC