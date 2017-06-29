Demonstrators erect teepee on Parliam...

Demonstrators erect teepee on Parliament Hill to protest Canada Day

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A large teepee erected by indigenous demonstrators to kick off a four-day Canada Day protest was standing in front of Parliament Hill early Thursday just hours after their initial attempt was thwarted by police. Police had blocked the group just inside the gates to Parliament Hill on Wednesday evening as demonstrators carried wooden poles on their shoulders to erect a teepee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Occupy' instigators Adbusters urge disciples t... (Nov '11) 5 hr LAVON AFFAIR 2
News Guess what? Lots of rain in the forecast 8 hr Wacky weather 1
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... 8 hr Wacky goings on 1
News A very social Trudeau ducks the accountability ... 14 hr 1 2 watch 1
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 20 hr Sorrow 2
News Happy birthday 23 hr Jonny Two Shirts 6
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model Wed Gourd Steaves Bus... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC