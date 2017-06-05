Crown seeks new trial for accused killer who walked free due to court delays
Prosecutors are seeking a new trial for an ex-soldier accused of murder who walked free because his case took too long to get to trial, saying the Ottawa man didn't assert his rights early enough in the process. The Crown is appealing an Ontario judge's decision to stay a first-degree murder charge against Adam Picard under new time limits established by the Supreme Court of Canada last summer.
