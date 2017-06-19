Cross-Canada tour an antique roadshow
Anna and Dave Wilson, Dwaine and Sandra Harvey, Glenn Monteith, Bill Meredith and George Windsor are part of the Prince George contingent taking part in the Canadian Coasters 50th anniversary Coast to Coast Tour. The group gathered at the CruisinA' Classics Show and Shine last Sunday at LA'heidli Tenneh Memorial Park.
