Christine Archibald identified as Canadian victim in London terror attack
Christine "Chrissy" Archibald, a British Columbia native who went to university in Calgary before moving to Europe to be with her fiancA© was identified Sunday as the lone Canadian victim in a terrorist attack in London. Archibald's family, in Castlegar B.C., released a statement through the federal government confirming the news.
