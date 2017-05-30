Christine Archibald identified as Can...

Christine Archibald identified as Canadian victim in London terror attack

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald, a British Columbia native who went to university in Calgary before moving to Europe to be with her fiancA© was identified Sunday as the lone Canadian victim in a terrorist attack in London. Archibald's family, in Castlegar B.C., released a statement through the federal government confirming the news.

