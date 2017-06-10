CCGS Terry Fox leaves N.L. as Arctic ...

CCGS Terry Fox leaves N.L. as Arctic season gets underway

11 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

The Canadian Coast Guard has announced its annual Arctic operational season is now underway, one of the earliest starts after months of planning and preparations. The coast guard is expanding its Arctic season this year and will continue to gradually increase its presence over the next several years, according to a news release.

Chicago, IL

