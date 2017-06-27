Carcass of right whale being towed to P.E.I. to determine cause of death
Researchers examine one of the six North Atlantic right whales that have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a recent handout photo. The Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans hope to beach a dead right whale on a Prince Edward Island shore today in an effort to learn what has killed at least six of the endangered mammals in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|2 hr
|chugs are still POS
|1
|Happy birthday
|2 hr
|Jonny Two Shirts
|6
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|11 hr
|Gourd Steaves Bus...
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|11 hr
|omega
|24
|MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|ask him Canada Day
|16
|What men can do to help eliminate street harass...
|Tue
|Albert
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Tue
|early greetings
|67
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC