Carcass of right whale being towed to P.E.I. to determine cause of death

Researchers examine one of the six North Atlantic right whales that have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a recent handout photo. The Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans hope to beach a dead right whale on a Prince Edward Island shore today in an effort to learn what has killed at least six of the endangered mammals in recent weeks.

Chicago, IL

