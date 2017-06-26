Canadian lumber producers face averag...

Canadian lumber producers face average 27 per cent duties with second wave

Canada's softwood lumber industry was slapped by the U.S. Commerce Department Monday with an additional 6.87 per cent average preliminary anti-dumping duty for six months. That raises total export tariffs to roughly 27 per cent for about two months until the 19.88 per cent average preliminary countervailing duties come off at the end of August.

