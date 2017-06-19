Canadian lumber producers brace for second round of softwood lumber duties
Canada's softwood lumber industry is bracing for a second wave of U.S. duties expected to come Monday that could put further pressure on producers, particularly smaller ones, to cut jobs. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced in April preliminary countervailing duties against five companies ranging between three and 24 per cent, with other producers facing a tariff of 19.88 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Sat
|Darly314
|64
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 21
|Trumpenstein bank...
|34
|Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ...
|Jun 21
|Mate
|1
|Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl...
|Jun 21
|highlights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC