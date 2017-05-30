Canadian killed by London terror attack, Trudeau confirms
In a written statement released Sunday, Trudeau added the government will not be commenting further out of respect for the family. Earlier, the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom confirmed that a Canadian was "directly impacted'' by the attack.
