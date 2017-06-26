Canadian English accent surprisingly ...

Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform coast to coast: Researchers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Celebrations across Canada this weekend may look different from one community to the next, but for most of the country it will all sound the same. Derek Denis, a post-doctoral researcher of linguistics at the University of Victoria, said more than just the stereotypical "eh?" unites Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15) 15 hr Tnox 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 15 hr Sad 4
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) 15 hr TamK 2
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... 17 hr Scone 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 21 hr Concerned 65
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... Jun 23 Lying Loser David 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC