Canadian celebs reflect on country's ...

Canadian celebs reflect on country's 150th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Canada's 150th birthday is a time for celebration but also a time to reflect. We asked some prominent Canadian performers and personalities one question: What does Canada 150 mean to you? "When I think of Canada, truthfully, I think of the men and women who died in all the wars because they loved Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 1 hr Codco Survivor 1
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... 2 hr GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... 3 hr Bob 2
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 3 hr Dumfukchug 1
News What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To... 4 hr How 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... 4 hr How 1
News Canadian, European studies link key pesticide t... 4 hr bad-for-us 2 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC