Canadian building standards meant to guard against fires like London blaze
Canadian building standards should theoretically prevent the sort of blaze that engulfed a London apartment tower earlier this week, but at least one expert says flouting those regulations can put people in serious danger. Exterior panelling known as cladding that was recently installed on the 24-storey Grenfell Tower is increasingly being cited as a factor in the blaze that killed at least 30 people and left dozens of others still missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|11 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Fri
|pretty closed club
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Fri
|diversitee
|7
|Sarah Harmer: Two free shows at Folk Fest sur l...
|Jun 15
|she a social medi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC