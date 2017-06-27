Canada's Soulpepper launching off-Broadway month-long residency
With two major milestones looming on the calendar, Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company isn't confining its celebrations to Canada: it's taking the party south of the border. The theatre company will be in the Big Apple for a month-long residency off-Broadway, serving as a dual commemoration of Soulpepper's 20th anniversary and Canada's 150th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|ask him Canada Day
|16
|What men can do to help eliminate street harass...
|7 hr
|Albert
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|12 hr
|early greetings
|67
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|12 hr
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|14 hr
|omega
|18
|Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform co...
|Mon
|z sound different 2
|1
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Tnox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC