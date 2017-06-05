Canada's international path to pot le...

Canada's international path to pot legalization easier thanks to Uruguay: envoy

Uruguay's envoy to Ottawa says his small South American country has opened up some breathing room for marijuana legalization within international treaties that have outlawed recreational pot for decades. Ambassador Martin Vidal credits his country, the first to legalize recreational cannabis at a national level, as something of a trailblazer for countries like Canada that are planning to embark on the same path.

