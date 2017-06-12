Canada's first pod hotel to open in W...

Canada's first pod hotel to open in Whistler, B.C.

Each room has a double bed with just enough space for someone to sit up - but not stand. The $10-million Pangea Pod Hotel will contain 88 self-contained "sleeping pods" - in a model that is similar to Tokyo's famous capsule hotels.

Chicago, IL

