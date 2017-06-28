Canada-U.S. Lumber Spat Is Likely to ...

Canada-U.S. Lumber Spat Is Likely to Drag On After Duty Move

A longstanding dispute over softwood lumber shipments from Canada to the U.S. is likely to drag on, according to people closely following the saga, despite speculation that a deal could be reached soon. Major hurdles remain before a new agreement would be possible, said a Canadian government official who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to comment publicly on the subject.

