Canada should withdraw from UN drug treaties due to pot plans: opposition
Opposition parties and international legal experts are calling on Ottawa to say what it plans to do about three UN drug treaties that pose a conundrum for the Liberal government and its plans to legalize cannabis by the summer of 2018. Conservative foreign affairs critic Peter Kent says Canada's international reputation is at stake, adding the government should pull out of the agreements rather than violate the letter of the treaties.
