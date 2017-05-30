Canada should withdraw from UN drug t...

Canada should withdraw from UN drug treaties due to pot plans: opposition

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Opposition parties and international legal experts are calling on Ottawa to say what it plans to do about three UN drug treaties that pose a conundrum for the Liberal government and its plans to legalize cannabis by the summer of 2018. Conservative foreign affairs critic Peter Kent says Canada's international reputation is at stake, adding the government should pull out of the agreements rather than violate the letter of the treaties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... 14 hr Moldy Masters 1
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... 15 hr more 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) Wed Ivanka Trump brands 3
News Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati... May 30 Andrew Sheer Luck 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) May 29 who ya gonna call 8
News Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by ... May 29 who ya gonna call 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC