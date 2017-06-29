Canada is not about 'bricks and mortar,' PM tells critics of Canada 150 choices
Justin Trudeau pointed Thursday to an icebreaker's voyage as a fine example of Canada 150 celebrations, but critics say he's missed the boat in terms of a lasting, bricks-and-mortar legacy from the anniversary. The prime minister clambered onto the former coast guard ship Polar Prince to talk to scientists who are collecting information on the oceans off three Canadian coasts this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|27
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|2 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year...
|4 hr
|Bob
|2
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|4 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|4 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|1
|Senior is first Halton resident to die of H1N1 ... (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Norovirus
|5
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|7 hr
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC