Canada Initiates Consultations with Industry on NAFTA Renegotiation
On June 3, 2017, the Government of Canada announced in the Canada Gazette that it will undertake an online, domestic consultation process regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canadian stakeholders, including territories and provinces, businesses, Canada's Indigenous peoples, civil society organizations, not-for-profit organizations, labour unions, academics, and other interested Canadians. The announcement by Global Affairs Canada can be found here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|3 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|Wed
|Tory
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|The Canada most people don't see
|Jun 6
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|Jun 6
|others know so learn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC