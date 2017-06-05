Canada Initiates Consultations with Industry on NAFTA Renegotiation

On June 3, 2017, the Government of Canada announced in the Canada Gazette that it will undertake an online, domestic consultation process regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canadian stakeholders, including territories and provinces, businesses, Canada's Indigenous peoples, civil society organizations, not-for-profit organizations, labour unions, academics, and other interested Canadians. The announcement by Global Affairs Canada can be found here .

