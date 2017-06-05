Canada Initiates Consultations with I...

Canada Initiates Consultations with Industry on NAFTA Renegotiation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On June 3, 2017, the Government of Canada announced in the Canada Gazette that it will undertake an online, domestic consultation process regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canadian stakeholders, including territories and provinces, businesses, Canada's Indigenous peoples, civil society organizations, not-for-profit organizations, labour unions, academics, and other interested Canadians. The announcement by Global Affairs Canada can be found here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) 3 hr Dad 11,112
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Wed Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Wed Jeb Trump 14
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Tue Sure Sire 4
News The Canada most people don't see Jun 6 Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R... Jun 6 others know so learn 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC