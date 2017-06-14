Canada envoy to U.S. embarrassed by d...

Canada envoy to U.S. embarrassed by delays in Parliament over preclearance bill

Canada's envoy to the United States says he is embarrassed it is taking so long for Parliament to pass a new law that would pave the way for greater preclearance at the border. U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton said Wednesday he leaned on American lawmakers to pass a law that would allow passengers to be precleared at a greater number of airports to allow the speedy flow of people across the 49th parallel.

