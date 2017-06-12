Canada and U.S. remain 'quite far apa...

Canada and U.S. remain 'quite far apart' on softwood lumber, Freeland says

Canada and the United States remain "quite far apart" on negotiating a softwood lumber settlement, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday, suggesting that any hopes for a swift resolution may be dashed. Freeland offered the blunt assessment before meeting members of Quebec's forestry sector, who for nearly two months have been charged duties for shipping softwood south of the border.

Chicago, IL

