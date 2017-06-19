Canada a wondrous new world to immigrant from Britain
I don't know what caused me to lose sight of such an important event, though it was probably the weather, but I've only recently woken up to the awareness that next Saturday will be Canada Day, and that this particular Canada Day is going to be a significant one in our household. of our arrival in our new home - a move neither my wife nor I has ever regretted for a moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|11 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|13 hr
|Darly314
|64
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 21
|Trumpenstein bank...
|34
|Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ...
|Jun 21
|Mate
|1
|Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl...
|Jun 21
|highlights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC