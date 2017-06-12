Canada 150: Malcolm Lowry, the litera...

Canada 150: Malcolm Lowry, the literary 'genius' who lived in a squatter's shack

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Author Malcolm Lowry on Aug. 1, 1947, outside his waterfront squatter's shack at Dollarton, by today's Cates Park in North Vancouver. The original cutline read: 'Lowry was attracted to the spot seven years ago by its solitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... 11 hr Cusps 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 13 hr jwToJesusChrist 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Fri pretty closed club 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri diversitee 7
News Sarah Harmer: Two free shows at Folk Fest sur l... Thu she a social medi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC