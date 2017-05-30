Canada 150: Jack Munro, old-school un...

Canada 150: Jack Munro, old-school union boss

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. At six-foot-five and 265 pounds, long-time International Woodworkers of America leader Jack Munro seemed as big and imposing as the mighty firs and cedars his members chopped down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 12 hr Chug Norris - LIB... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Thu Moldy Masters 1
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... Thu more 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) May 31 Ivanka Trump brands 3
News Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati... May 30 Andrew Sheer Luck 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC