Canada 150: Esther Pariseau built hospitals, schools, orphanages for the poor
Esther Pariseau was B.C.'s first female architect, she designed the original St. Mary's Hospital in New Westminster in 1886. To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians.
