Canada 150: Chief Dan George's powerful indigenous-rights speech, 50 years later

Leonard George remembers the first time he heard his father, Chief Dan George, deliver his moving and prophetic speech on indigenous rights, "A Lament for Confederation." It was 1967 and the acclaimed actor and former Tsleil-Waututh chief was set to speak at Canada's centennial celebration in Vancouver.

Chicago, IL

