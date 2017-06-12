Calgary man accused of filming women,...

Calgary man accused of filming women, posting images on Twitter granted bail

A Calgary man accused of filming women without their knowledge and posting their images to a Twitter account called "Canada Creep" has been granted bail. Police allege Williamson has been posting photos and videos - some shot up the skirts of unsuspecting women - for at least five years.

Chicago, IL

