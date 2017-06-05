Body of Canadian killed fighting ISIL...

Body of Canadian killed fighting ISIL returned to Canada, mother says

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Nazzareno Tassone is shown in an undated image from a Facebook Memorial page. The mother of a Canadian man killed while fighting Islamic State militants in Syria says her son's body has been returned to Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 7 hr FCC investigated ... 6
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Sat The Clown Persecutor 3
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 9 WHITE DOPERS GO HOME 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Jun 6 Sure Sire 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,686,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC